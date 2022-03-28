Top academic Honest Ngowi killed in accident

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prof Honest Ngowi, Associate Professor of Economics, researcher and consultant in Economics and Business at Mzumbe University, is no more.



Prof Ngowi, 54, and his driver died in the early hours of Monday, March 28, 2022 in Mlandizi, Coast Region, when a container fell off a lorry, and landed on their car.



The two were travelling to Mzumbe University’s main campus in Morogoro, according to a statement issued to the institution’s employees by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Lughano Kusiluka.



The head of Mzumbe University’s public relations unit, Ms Rose Mdame, said, “Prof Kusiluka is on his way to Tumbi Hospital, where the two were rushed after the accident, and will issue an update later.”



Speaking with The Citizen by telephone, Prof Ngowi’s younger brother, Mr Juvenalis Ngowi, confirmed that he was also on his way to Tumbi Hospital in Kibaha, where his late brother’s body was being preserved, adding that Mzumbe University would issue a statement with regard to funeral arrangements.



Born on September 15, 1967, Prof Ngowi has worked in various other countries, including Burundi, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Malawi, Norway, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, and Zambia.









