Toyota and Afroil sign a deal to supply Lubricants

Dar es Salaam. Toyota Tanzania Limited has signed a three-year deal with oil marketing company AFROIL to supply its new lubricant the Toyota Genuine Motor Oil (TGMO).

The TGMO has been introduced in Tanzania following the company's market feedback on straightening its products efficiency according to Anam Mwemutsi, Lubricant Manager at Toyota Tanzania.

“Most Tanzanians use Toyota vehicles but they use other lubricants, following the market feedback on the efficiency of their engines we come up with this suggested oil by our company that will function well with their vehicles” he said.

Mwemutsi said the oil has a strong, thin film of protection that allows the engine parts to work together, power of sealing the gap between the piston and cylinder wall.

He added that “ The lubricant ensures economy in oil use, reliability, longevity of the vehicle which neutralises acids such as rust that is created during combustion, versatility and oxidation when the engine is hot”.

In his speech, Lutfi Binkleb, the executive director of AFROIL said that as a local company operating in Tanzania for more than 14 years, they are delighted to partner with a world-famous brand like Toyota

He added that they have stations distributed in all regions of the country and the distribution of the product will depend mostly on demand of the product in a respective area.

According to them the three year deal is to start with and there is a possibility of extension after that.