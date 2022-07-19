TPA operation identifies 693 illegal navigable ports

Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) principle operations officer Abed Abed said 70 percent of the products transported by the seaport pass through illegal navigable routes.

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. In a fresh bid to tackle smuggling of wildlife the government has identified 693 illegal navigable routes, thanks to an ongoing operation.

Out of 693 illegal routes, 28 have been identified as potential sea ports or inland ports and would be installed with scanning facilities to avoid smuggling of goods.

Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) principle operations officer Abed Abed said 70 percent of the products transported by the seaport pass through illegal navigable routes.

“Following the newly established Port Act, we have started an operation to identify illegal navigable routes and those that do not qualify to be upgraded will be banned,” said Mr Abed.

“We are committed to reducing smuggled goods and combating illegal wildlife trade.” He told The Citizen on the sideline of an event to launch an anti-wildlife trafficking campaign to end illegal wildlife in East Africa and Tanzania in general.

Mr Abed stressed that once the 28 navigable routes are installed with full capacity facilities experts will be conducting necessary inspections to avoid import and export of smuggled goods.

Tanzania Shipping Agent Association’s (Tasaa) executive secretary Abel Uronu said it was good to see the government and wildlife stakeholders engaging the shipping agency to mitigate smuggled goods.

“Shipping agencies are there to do business, thus engaging us will reduce smuggling. Currently some of the people are use dead bodies to traffic drugs and other prohibited wildlife products,” he said.

Wildaid Africa Programme manager Simon Denyer said that they launched anti-wildlife trade in the country in order to support the government efforts to combat wildlife trade.

According to him, they were pleased with the authority implementing several strategies to cut illegal wildlife in all ports.

“Wildlife crime is not only in Tanzania, it is an issue across borders that requires everyone’s effort to fight against. That is why we have introduced a free number for the people to report matters,” he said.