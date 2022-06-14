TRA collected Sh21. 4 trillion in 2021/22 financial year

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The Tanzania Revenue Authority and other institutions by April had collected Sh21.42 trillion during the 2021/22 financial.

This was said by the Minister of Finance Mwigulu Nchemba while presenting the national budget in Parliament on June 14, saying that Government has made significant progress in domestic revenue collection.

“As of April 2022, tax and non-tax revenue including Local Government Authorities revenue were 19.99 trillion shillings equivalent to 93.3 percent of the estimates of Sh21.42 trillion for the period,” said the finance minister.

He added: Out of the collected amount, tax revenue amounted to 17.20 trillion shillings equivalent to 94.5 percent of the targeted Sh18.2 trillion, non-tax revenue amounted to Sh2.03 trillion equivalent to 81.2 percent of the targeted 2.5 trillion shillings and revenue from Local Government own source amounted to Sh759.0 billion equivalent to 104.8 percent of the targeted Sh724.1 billion for the period.

The minister however noted that there are still corruption practices in tax collection, especially on large taxes, where some end up into private pockets.

“This is done through over estimation of the tax amount so that during negotiations, the appropriate tax is paid and the difference goes into private pockets,” he said

He added: Those who refuse to offer bribes are subjected to unreasonable estimates of taxes and threatened with bankruptcy. I am closely following on this and have received several reports of such incidents.

According to him the practice is not acceptable and cannot be tolerated, he urged Tanzanians to stop bargaining on paying taxes.

“The tendencies of tax and non-tax revenue collectors asking businessmen to lower their tax obligations so as receive the difference of what was supposed to be paid to the Government are criminal act which undermine our efforts to strengthen economy.

He noted that there are also traders who offer customers price options with or without the Electronic receipts so as to persuade them from paying government taxes.