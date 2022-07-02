TRA collects record Sh22 trillion in 2021\22

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) announced that it has collected Sh22.28 trillion in the 2021/22 financial year in a period from July 2021 to June 2022.

According to a statement, the amount collected was equivalent to 99.22 percent of the intended Sh22.45 trillion collection target, noting an increase of Sh4.13 trillion compared to Sh18. 15 trillion achieved for that period in 2020/21.

In addition, it further states that in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021/22 (April to June 2022), TRA collected Sh5.59 trillion out of a target of Sh5.30 trillion which is equivalent to 105.47 percent. This is a percentage growth of 22.70 compared to the same period in 2020/21.

In June, it states that TRA managed collected Sh2.32 trillion out of a target of Sh2.05 trillion (113.17 percent), with the June 2022 collections growing at a rate of 24.81 percent compared to the June collections in 2021.

“This operational efficiency is the result of continued improvement in the use of electronic systems to pay taxes, the business environment in the country and the practice of voluntary tax payment; improving relations between TRA and taxpayers…,” it explains.

The statement further attributed the collection to settlement of out-of-court tax disputes, as well as the increasing level of awareness and provision of taxpayer education in various ways, have also contributed to that success.

The authority says the results clearly show that, “taxpayers are committed to fulfilling their tax obligations in accordance with the law. This is a reflection of high-level patriotism and is a direct interpretation of the increasing tax knowledge of every taxpayer in bringing about sustainable development for our nation.”

TRA has asked all taxpayers who are required to use Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) to purchase and use the machines to the fullest, especially traders with an average annual turnover of Sh11 million and those operating in the Kariakoo area who are required to use such machines regardless of the level of their sales.

The report also directs all suppliers of various goods and services to ensure that they provide accurate electronic receipts in the sales they make, while reminding all buyers to demand proper receipts in every purchase.

It encourages taxpayers to submit the correct title and payment of due taxes on time, producers and importers of taxable goods to adhere to the proper use of excise duty stamps as well as taxpayers to pay their tax arrears on time.



