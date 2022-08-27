TRC official who opposed mobile money transaction levy arrested

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Jonas Afumwisye , a Tanzania Railways Corporation official who was sacked for opposing mobile money transactions has been arrested by Police in Dar es Salaam.

This was confirmed by defence lawyer Peter Kibatala who said the official was being held for publishing false information

Afumwisye was relived of his duties as the TRC regional manager , Dar es Salaam by the board of directors on August 19.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital on Friday, August 26, said they had completed their appeal against the internal disciplinary action that caused the dismissal of his client.

He then added : Today, my client called me that he was picked by two plain clothed policemen who said they were from Central Police Station.

I told him that according to PGO the officers are supposed to identify themselves by showing their IDs plus their force number and ranks.

According to Kibatala, these details were not availed by the arresting officers.

Related TRC sacks officer for opposing transaction levies on social media

Advertisement

Kibatala said that after a short while his client's phone was not reachable.

However, when he called the Central Police, it was immediately confirmed that Afumwisye was being held there for publishing false information on social media