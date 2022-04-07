Tribute to a departed mentor: A tale of that ‘little-BIG thing

By Bakari S. Machumu More by this Author

In life, one comes across that one person who does what can be described as “a little thing” that - if done consistently - leads to tremendous achievements.

As is the case for any big thing, it once started as an infant, a seed... Or it came through as the result of a split-second decision, which then made a difference between life and death; success and failure, etc.

As for human beings, it is even special when it comes from someone who isn’t your biological parent or a sibling… Someone who sees something in you, at times at your lowest moment…where you are between a rock and a hard place, or in a hopeless situation. I am talking about that cliff-hanging situation between recovery and that long fall into a bottomless pit, proverbially speaking.

Over the years, I have had luck on my side to have many a people who have made me the happy fellow I am today (although I must say I am very much still in the middle of a WIP: Work In Progress)…

Of course, my parents’ role in my life remains both priceless and immeasurable. And the fact that their chapters have (physically) since been closed, leaves me in the hands of good samaritans and well wishers.

But, today I want to talk about one of my many “non-biological parents”, elders, youngsters, guardians and friends who have either knowingly or unknowingly put that important brick(s) in building my Life or Career - or both!

As a graduate from the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) who ended up on the streets without a job for six months after graduation, I found myself trying my luck in Journalism at the-then leading business and economic weekly newspaper, Business Times.

The newspaper - led by Mr Bernard Palela then - had adopted a strong in-house training of its journalists, and I happened to be one of the beneficiaries of that great thinking: an out of the box initiative that turned out to be very practical.

As a young-man hungry for knowledge, I was able, willing and ready to grab every learning opportunity coming my way.

And, in due course of time and events, I in the early 2000s had the privilege to be selected by my superiors to go for a study tour in Sweden, where I had an opportunity to visit a number of media organisations and newsrooms that were doing amazing things.

The sponge in me (in the quest for new knowledge and best practices) absorbed everything that I considered workable when I got back home.

So, at the end of the day, I would put down my actionable point to share with my colleagues - and, indeed my superiors - when I got back home in Tanzania.

Fast-forward (FF) - and the tour was over. Back home, I couldn’t hide my excitement when sharing my experience with my peers... and, more so, with my supervisor.

In the latter situation, I briefed my superiors of what I leant in Sweden, and how I believed we could adopt some lessons to make a difference in our situation.

The feedback was received well… or I thought so - until when I realised that no tangible actions were actually taken of any of what I had brought back.

Slowly, I retreated to my shell – shocked at what was unfolding around me as I found it difficult to continue at the BAU (“Business as Usual”) situation.

My only consolation was a chat I had with one wise man whom I had the opportunity to brief on what I had learnt out there, and how I planned to inspire my newsroom to change for the better.

So, I went back to him - and we had long discussions on a wide range of issues.

At the end of it all, he after a long pause said something that has since changed my approach to life.

“Bakari, you did the right thing. But don’t you ever let such disappointments kill your dreams. If you can’t change them, change yourself. Use what you learnt to make you stand out even if no one appreciates it. This is as long as you are building your discipline and values. Be consistent.





University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Chancellor Jakaya Kikwete confers a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) on Phytochemistry on Samuel Mutasa, 82, during the 50th Graduation of the University in Dar es Salaam in 2020. PHOTO | FILE

“One day, someone serious enough will come into the same workplace… and they will be looking for someone anayejitambua to work with or do their work. And everyone will refer to you as the optimal fit. Mimi nakuambia usimfanyie mtu… jifanyie mwenyewe. Utaondoka navyo kichwani mwako!!!” the Mzee said.

The Mzee in this particular case was, of course, Dr Samuel Mutasa, who goes down in Tanzania’s history for successfully attaining a PhD in December 2020 at the ripe old age of 82, having worked for it for a good 41 years!

After decades of researching, Mzee Mutasa’s findings highlight a number of new compounds in plants that he had discovered, adding new knowledge to an interesting branch of science: organic chemistry.

“There is no any other person who can claim this discoveries. It’s me; they are mine. I can say there are about eight compounds which are mine,” said Dr Mutasa in a 2020 interview with Bernard James published in Mwananchi newspaper.

Dr Mutasa did his research on organic chemistry with special emphasis on medicinal plants of the genus Cassia. He studied some medicinal plants as he attempted to establish what compounds they contain; whether those compounds were active and could be effective in traditional medicine - or whether they were poisonous.

Since 2017, Mzee Mutasa has published seven books on different subjects, including child upbringing; sustaining marriages, and the benefits of herbs.

It’s an indisputable fact that Dr Mutasa had a very high level of resilience and consistency in seeking to achieve his noble objectives.

Back to the “Usimfanyie mtu… jifanyie mwenyewe” admonition.

I have carried out that piece of advice since then. And, whenever I got the opportunity to share the advice, I have done so – and will always do so – with our youth.

‘You ain’t doing it for the company. You are doing it for yourself first and foremost, the company second!’ is the philosophy behind it. Also, by extension, your building the nation, because companies deliver strategies through people. A company without its most precious resources, talented workers, is virtually nothing! Such is the situation for the nation, too.

This experience is one that stands above many other life changing advises I have had the rare privilege to benefit from wise people the likes of Dr Samuel Mutasa.

Go well Dr Mutasa… Mzee, Baba, Mentor, Babu, Uncle etc. to not only Linda, Kemmy and John Kokushubira, Steve, Mwemezi and Ninsima, as well as grandchildren Byera and Temba, Hope, Jane, David, Anna, Janeth, Matthew, Alinda, Mycah, and Grand-grandchildren Jayden and Gabriella...

You set the tone from the top. And the effect has been phenomenal.

I will forever cherish your wisdom.

Go well, My Mentor,

(1938 - 2022),

BSM 06.04.2022

DSM

Bakari S. Machumu is the Managing Director of Mwananchi Communications Limited