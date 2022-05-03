Tucta says Samia has met workers’ demands by 90 percent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian workers are happy with the way President Samia Suluhu Hassan was handling their demands, Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) said yesterday.

Tucta’s president Tumaini Nyamhokya told The Citizen yesterday that from the President’s May Day speech, it was vivid that their demands had been met by over 90 percent.

“Our expectations have been met by more than 90 percent because the main issue was salary increase. She has implemented it although she didn’t explain it in detail. Our hope is that July salaries will rise,” he said.

Addressing the nation on International Workers’ Day on Sunday, President Hassan assured the public sector workers that their salaries would rise.

She said, however, that the extent of increments would be known once some calculations were concluded.

President Hassan said the government was looking into the possibility of remunerating public workers who were sacked for possessing either Standard Seven or forged academic certificates.

The Head of State issued a number of directives aimed at improving retirees’ welfare.

She said despite the tough economic times being experienced globally, the Sixth Phase Government was committed to making good on its promise to raise salaries.

According to Mr Nyamhokya, a close look into the ministerial budgets that have so far been approved in the House as well as in the budget framework, salary increases are vivid.

Mr Nyamhokya was also happy with a decision to consider remunerating the sacked former employees over possession of standard seven and forged academic certificates.

“We wished them all to return to work, but unfortunately due to the procedures and regulations, it has been possible only for those who have upgraded academically and qualified,” he said, adding: “For those who did not upgrade their education levels, they will be paid their benefits which were deducted for the duration of their employment.”

Moreover, Mr Nyamhokya noted the legitimacy of paramilitaries to be the part of Tucta according to the laws and regulations

“This is even more for Tanapa (Tanzania National Parks) workers. A big percent of them are wildlife professionals and not fully armed, although they use weapons to protect our animals,” he said.

“The law which identifies the military not to be part of Tucta has not mentioned them, so we have found it difficult and the President has said we should sit down with them to get the permanent solution to it.”