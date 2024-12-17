Tundu Lissu alleges plot to harm him ahead of Chadema leadership race

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Vice Chairman (Mainland) Tundu Lissu has claimed that there is a conspiracy to harm him amid the ongoing party leadership contest.

According to Lissu, the alleged perpetrators intend to implicate Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe in the incident, further fuelling tensions within the party.

Speaking during an interview with Clouds Media, Mr Lissu elaborated on an X post on Monday, claiming to have knowledge of the alleged plot.

“I received a call from a prominent individual in the country who advised me to increase my security and remain very cautious,” Mr Lissu revealed while declining to name the source.

According to Mr Lissu, the person said; “I’ve been approached by a senior figure in the government who asked me to intervene because there are reckless plans underway that could bring significant problems to this country.

They are driven by ignorance and those behind the plans haven’t thought through the consequences.”

Mr Lissu alleged that the plotters’ intention was to carry out an attack on him and shift the blame onto Mr Mbowe, taking advantage of the political tensions between the two leaders.

“They want to harm me and then accuse Chairman Mbowe of orchestrating it. I was urged to do everything possible to prevent this from happening,” Mr Lissu said.

When asked why he made the warning public, Mr Lissu said he had been given the go-ahead to take the first step, which prompted his social media post.

The outspoken opposition leader linked the alleged threats to his longstanding advocacy for justice and good governance in the country.

“Let’s not forget that I am not someone particularly liked by certain people. I stand for justice—for fairness in Tanzanian society and the governance of this country,” Mr Lissu said.

He further pointed to corruption, inequality and mismanagement as critical issues Tanzania faces today.

“This nation is rife with injustice, corruption and rampant greed. People have enriched themselves unfairly and I will not shy away from speaking the truth,” he added.





Police respond to Lissu’s claims

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone has responded to Mr Lissu’s allegations of a plot to harm him with the aim of framing Mr Mbowe.

Speaking on the matter, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, SACP Jumanne Muliro, said Mr Lissu’s claims are part of his constitutional right to express his views.

“I cannot challenge his opinions, but we will continue to carry out our constitutional duty of ensuring the safety of all individuals and their legitimate property,” said Commander Muliro.

He added that the police force’s role is to investigate and prevent any incidents involving breaches of the law, but not to offer protection to any single individual.