Two charged with trafficking 62 kilo of narcotics

Dar es Salaam. Two businesspeople, Quizbat Shirima (38) and Linda Massawe (28), have appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court facing charges of trafficking 62.3 kilogrammes of heroin.

The two suspects, residents of Dar es Salaam—Shirima from Kibada, Kigamboni, and Massawe from Kimara Bucha, Ubungo—were arraigned on the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, and charged with Economic Sabotage Case No. 4004 of 2025.

The charges were presented before Principal Magistrate Anna Magutu by State Attorney Cathbert Mbilingi.

Before the charges were read, Magistrate Magutu informed the accused that they were not required to respond, as the court lacked jurisdiction over economic sabotage cases.

She also stated that, under the law, the quantity of drugs they were accused of possessing made the case non-bailable.

Reading the charges, State Attorney Mbilingi claimed that the accused trafficked drugs in violation of section 15A (1) and (2) C of the Drug Control and Enforcement Act, Cap 95, as amended in 2022.

State Attorney Mbilingi alleged that on June 9, 2023, in Kibada, the accused were found trafficking heroin weighing 62.298 kilogrammes, contrary to the law.

The second charge stated that on the same day and at the same location, the accused were also found trafficking 231.31 grams of marijuana which is likewise illegal in the Tanzania laws.

The prosecution confirmed that the investigation had been completed and requested another hearing date to present the witnesses and exhibits (Committal Proceedings).