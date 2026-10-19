UK human rights envoy visits Tanzania ahead of UN review

Dar es Salaam. The United Kingdom’s Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, arrives in Tanzania today for talks with a range of stakeholders ahead of the country’s forthcoming United Nations human rights review.

The British High Commission said in a statement in Dar es Salaam on Monday, October 19, 2026 that during her visit, Ms Sanders will meet representatives of the media, religious institutions, pastoralist groups, political parties and human rights organisations to hear their perspectives on the country’s human rights situation.

The discussions will also explore the role of dialogue and international cooperation in promoting inclusive societies and protecting fundamental freedoms.

Her programme includes visits to UK-supported initiatives aimed at improving access to sexual and reproductive health commodities for women and girls, as well as efforts to combat human trafficking in Tanzania.

The visit comes ahead of Tanzania’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a UN mechanism through which member states assess one another’s human rights records, examine progress and challenges, and make recommendations on improving the protection and promotion of human rights.

Ms Sanders, who also serves as the UK’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, said she hoped to deepen discussions on human rights and understand areas where fundamental freedoms faced pressure.

“Tanzania is a dynamic regional player and an important relationship for the UK. I’m looking forward to taking forward our conversations on a range of human rights issues, hearing from civil society and communities, and seeing first-hand the impact of UK-supported programmes in Dar es Salaam,” she said.

She added that the visit would provide an opportunity to discuss accountability and respect for fundamental freedoms, as well as ways the two countries could work together to advance human rights.

British High Commissioner to Tanzania Marianne Young said the visit would strengthen engagement on issues of mutual interest and highlight joint initiatives addressing social challenges.

“Her visit is an opportunity to exchange perspectives on human rights and to strengthen our engagement in Tanzania on issues of shared interest,” she said.

Ms Young said the visit would also showcase cooperation between the two countries in improving access to sexual and reproductive health services for women and girls and combating human trafficking.