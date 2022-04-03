UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean visits Tanzania

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford has on April 4, arrived in Tanzania for a three-day official visit.

Upon her arrival she was received by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka and the Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Fatma Rajabu.





The UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford speaking to Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka. Right is the UK High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Concar. PHOTO | COURTESY

While in the country among other things she will launch a UK-funded creative education project and also hold talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"I am delighted to be in Tanzania for my first visit here as UK Minister for Africa, and to launch our new education initiative #ShuleBora. I’m looking forward to meetings with government, civil society and business leaders on UK and Tanzania cooperation," Vicky wrote on her Twitter.

