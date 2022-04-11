US embassy donates centennial historical exhibition on Mwalimu Nyerere

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania this week commemorates the centennial of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s birth with several activities that are aimed at honoring his legacy as the 'Founding Father of Nation'.

And in honouring his legacy the US Embassy has on Monday, April 11, marked the occasion , by donating a historical exhibit to the National Museum and House of Culture examining the friendship between Nyerere and the 35th President of the United States, John F Kennedy.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere inspects a guard of honour at White House in Washington DC accompanied by his host President John F Kennedy . Photo| US Embassy

The exhibit was officially launched during a ceremony attended by the Museum’s director general, Dr Noel Lwoga, and US Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald Wright.

The exhibition titled: “Julius Nyerere and John F. Kennedy: A Friendship that Shaped History,” displays photos, documents, and correspondence between the two leaders.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere give a speech during his visit to the White House in 1962. Photo| US Embassy

Advertisement

It describes how the admiration the two leaders felt for each other translated into strong bilateral relations between the US and Tanzania which have endured for over 60 years.

“The friendship between these two leaders became the foundation of a friendship between nations and peoples that has stood the test of time,” said Ambassador Wright during his remarks.

Dr Wright also used the occasion to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Mwalimu Nyerere, who would have turned 100 this year.

“I join with all Tanzanians and people around the world in paying tribute to Nyerere’s leadership during a lifetime spent in the public eye: As a young crusader for independence from colonialism; as Tanzania’s founding father and president for over two decades before willingly stepping down; as the force behind the scenes stewarding the country into a new era of multi-party democracy and economic liberalism; and as an elder statesman and promoter of peace and stability around the region,” he said.



