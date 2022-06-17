Users of the Tanzanite Bridge to pay toll fees

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Users of the newly inaugurated Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam should brace toll fees with effect from July.

This is contrary to the announcement which was made by Works minister Makame Mbarawa during the inauguration of the Bridge whose construction cost Sh243 billion.

Presenting the government budget in the Parliament on June 14, Minister of Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba proposed imposing of road tolls on six high way roads and bridges including The Tanzanite.

“The government will continue to emphasize on the construction of roads to open up economic opportunities and those connecting Tanzania with neighboring countries in the form of Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing including: (1) Kidatu - Ifakara - Lupilo – Malinyi – Londo – Lumecha (Songea) Roads, (499 km); (2) Handeni – Kibirashi – Kibaya – Kwa Mtoro – Singida (460Km); (3) Karatu – Mbulu – Haydom – Sibiti River – Lalago – Maswa (Simiyu) (389 km); (4) Kibaha – Mlandizi – Chalinze – Morogoro Expressway (158 km); and (5) Igawa – Songwe – Tunduma (Expressway) (218.0 km).

He added: All these roads qualify to operate through road tolls, including Tanzanite Bridge.

In addition, the Government will complete ongoing construction of road networks that connect Regions, including Tabora – Kigoma and Nyakanazi – Kigoma and prioritise in construction of roads networks important for the economy including Makongorosi – Itigi – Mokiwa, Mafinga – Mtwango – Nyololo – Mgololo, Kahama – Nyang’wale – Geita and others.