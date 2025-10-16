Vodacom and Bolt partner to reward everyday journeys with Tuzo Points

Through Tuzo Points, Vodacom customers can now redeem their points for discounts on Bolt rides, bringing together the power of technology, mobility, and everyday convenience.



“At Vodacom, our purpose has always been to connect Tanzanians for a better future,” said Joseph Njuu, Loyalty and Retention Manager at Vodacom Tanzania. “This partnership with Bolt speaks directly to that purpose by offering solutions that simplify life, empower customers, and reward the everyday journeys for our customers.”



Through this collaboration, Vodacom customers can use their Tuzo Points, previously known for redeeming airtime or data bundles, to enjoy discounted rides across Bolt’s network. It is simple, smart, and designed for the everyday Tanzanian who values both connection and convenience.



Bolt Business Senior Country Manager for Tanzania, Ghana and South Africa, Milu Kipimo added, “Joining hands with Vodacom means creating more accessibility to economic opportunities and the marketplaces. The combined customer base represented by the leading telecom in Tanzania and Bolt Tanzania which also leads in business mobility will see more city dwellers, entrepreneurs, and professionals increasing their work output which stimulates the economy.”