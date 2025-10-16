Vodacom and Bolt partner to reward everyday journeys with Tuzo Points

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania PLC, in partnership with Bolt, the ride hailing platform, has unveiled a new way to make every journey more rewarding.
Through Tuzo Points, Vodacom customers can now redeem their points for discounts on Bolt rides, bringing together the power of technology, mobility, and everyday convenience.
“At Vodacom, our purpose has always been to connect Tanzanians for a better future,” said Joseph Njuu, Loyalty and Retention Manager at Vodacom Tanzania. “This partnership with Bolt speaks directly to that purpose by offering solutions that simplify life, empower customers, and reward the everyday journeys for our customers.”
Through this collaboration, Vodacom customers can use their Tuzo Points, previously known for redeeming airtime or data bundles, to enjoy discounted rides across Bolt’s network. It is simple, smart, and designed for the everyday Tanzanian who values both connection and convenience.
Bolt Business Senior Country Manager for Tanzania, Ghana and South Africa, Milu Kipimo added, “Joining hands with Vodacom means creating more accessibility to economic opportunities and the marketplaces. The combined customer base represented by the leading telecom in Tanzania and Bolt Tanzania which also leads in business mobility will see more city dwellers, entrepreneurs, and professionals increasing their work output which stimulates the economy.”
Vodacom customers automatically earn Tuzo Points whenever they buy bundles or make M-Pesa transactions.
These points can be accessed via the M-Pesa App or by dialing *149*01#. To use Tuzo Points for a discounted Bolt ride, customers simply choose the option to redeem points for Bolt, receive a promo code, and enter it in the Bolt app during payment.
As Vodacom celebrates 25 years of connecting Tanzanians, this partnership with Bolt reinforces its ongoing mission: to create a connected society where technology makes life better for all.