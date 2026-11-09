Vodacom Tanzania profit surges 183 percent to Sh117.8 billion

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • The Telecom firm said in a statement that service revenue increased by 20.8pc to Sh1.067 trillion, with its M-Pesa and mobile data businesses accounting for a significant share of the growth

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