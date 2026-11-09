Vodacom Tanzania profit surges 183 percent to Sh117.8 billion

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania’s net profit surged by 182.7 percent to Sh117.8 billion in the six months to September 2026, supported by strong growth in mobile money and data services.

The telecommunications company said in a statement that service revenue increased by 20.8 percent to Sh1.067 trillion, with its M-Pesa and mobile data businesses accounting for a significant share of the growth.

According to its financial results released on November 6, M-Pesa revenue rose by 26.2 percent to Sh443.3 billion, while mobile data revenue increased by 24.6 percent to Sh319.2 billion.

The performance came as the company invested Sh246 billion in network and technology infrastructure during the reporting period, including commissioning an upgraded M-Pesa platform to strengthen transaction capacity and service reliability.

Vodacom Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Philip Besiimire said the results reflected increased customer uptake and usage of the company’s services, alongside continued investment in infrastructure.

“This half-year shows what happens when growth and purpose move together. More Tanzanians chose us, they used more of what we offer, and that showed up in revenue, profit and cash, all while we kept investing in the network and the M-Pesa platform,” he said.

The results also show that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 33.1 percent to Sh425.8 billion, while the EBITDA margin improved by 4.2 percentage points to 39.5 percent.

Operating free cash flow rose by 64.3 percent to Sh90.3 billion, despite a 63.1 percent increase in capital expenditure.

The net profit margin also improved by 6.3 percentage points to 10.9 percent.

The company attributed mobile data growth partly to a 15.3 percent increase in smartphone users and higher 4G traffic, supported by expansion of its combined 4G and 5G network coverage.

M-Pesa also recorded strong growth, with transaction values and volumes both increasing by nearly 40 percent during the six-month period.

The upgraded platform commissioned during the period is expected to accommodate increasing transaction volumes and improve the reliability of services as mobile money usage expands.

Services beyond basic connectivity contributed 47.9 percent of total service revenue, an increase of nearly two percentage points, reflecting the growing contribution of digital and financial services to the company’s business.

Vodacom Tanzania Finance Director Hilda Bujiku said the results demonstrated improved profitability and cash generation despite increased investment in infrastructure.

“Our results demonstrate strong and diversified revenue growth, improved profitability and stronger cash generation, despite a significant increase in investment. This performance strengthens our capacity to invest in the business and deliver shareholder returns,” she said.