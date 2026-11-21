Dar es Salaam. Young Tanzanians aspiring to join the Police Force have an opportunity to do so following a major recruitment announcement targeting candidates with qualifications ranging from Form Four certificates to university degrees.

The notice, issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillus Wambura, outlines eligibility requirements and application procedures for prospective recruits.

According to the announcement, vacancies are available for junior-ranking officers (Recruit Constables), as well as specialised positions for janitor and bandsman constables.

For Recruit Constable applicants, Form Four leavers must be aged between 18 and 25, while Form Six leavers must be aged between 18 and 30.

Academically, Form Four applicants must have completed their studies in 2024 or 2025, with passes ranging from Division One to Division Four.

However, those with Division Four passes must have scored between 26 and 28 points.

Form Six applicants must have completed their studies in 2025 or 2026, with passes ranging from Division One to Division Three.

Candidates holding degrees, diplomas and certificates must have qualifications in disciplines specified in the official advertisement.

Physical requirements stipulate that male applicants must be at least five feet six inches (5'6") tall, while female candidates must measure at least five feet four inches (5'4").

The Police Force has also set aside positions for janitor and bandsman constables, who must meet the general requirements outlined in the notice.

Applicants for these specialised positions must be aged 18 and must have completed Form Four in 2025, obtaining a Division Four pass with between 26 and 28 points.

They must also be willing to undergo specialised musical band or janitorial training.

General conditions for applicants

All applicants must be Tanzanian citizens by birth, with both parents also required to be Tanzanian citizens by birth.

They must possess a National Identification Authority (NIDA) card or identification number, demonstrate proficiency in spoken and written Kiswahili and English, and provide a certificate of good physical and mental health issued by a government doctor.

Applicants must also be unmarried, have no children, be free from narcotic drug use, have no body tattoos and possess a clean criminal record.

They must not have previously been employed by the government or dismissed from public service and must be prepared to serve anywhere in the country.

Application procedure

The Police Force has directed applicants to submit their applications exclusively through the Tanzania Police Force Recruitment Portal, accessible via its official website, www.polisi.go.tz.

Applications submitted by post, email or hand delivery will not be accepted.

Applicants must provide their NIDA card or number, relevant Form Four and Form Six examination numbers, and upload a handwritten application letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, PO Box 961, Dodoma.

Degree, diploma and certificate holders must also provide the name of their college, registration number and year of graduation.

Additionally, applicants must obtain a residential identification number (NaPA) from their Ward Executive Officer.

The Police Force has advised applicants to keep their registration usernames and passwords secure, as updates and duty assignments will be communicated through their portal accounts.