Zanzibar. Shivo Towers is investing heavily in what lies beneath the ground to achieve an architectural design that sets it apart: soaring ceilings, expansive balconies, floor-to-ceiling glass and uninterrupted ocean views.

The residential development in Paje has begun construction following strong off-plan sales and a two-year process of securing building approvals. Its foundation programme comprises 180 reinforced concrete piles, each one metre in diameter and extending 18 metres underground.

According to the developer, the extensive foundation system is a deliberate engineering response to the building’s distinctive design, which places greater structural demands on individual supporting pillars than a conventional development.

Richard Ashby, Chief Executive Officer of Shivo, said the architectural vision required a foundation system capable of accommodating the building’s height, wide structural spans and expansive balconies while ensuring long-term structural performance.

“Shivo Towers has been designed around large balconies, floor-to-ceiling glass, high ceilings and wide, open interiors. Achieving that level of openness requires a different structural approach. The foundations must accommodate the additional loads generated by these features while providing the support required for the building’s long-term performance,” he said.

The engineering behind the design

Two principal factors explain the unusually high foundation specification.

First, the exceptionally high ceilings give the building an overall structural height comparable to that of a conventional building with more than 13 floors, according to the developer.

Second, the design incorporates wide spans between supporting columns and expansive balconies. This allows for larger, uninterrupted living spaces and fewer structural obstructions, but also concentrates greater loads on individual pillars.

Those loads are transferred through the pile caps into the reinforced concrete piles beneath each supporting pillar, requiring substantial load-bearing capacity.

The design also seeks to minimise bulky beams above windows and closely spaced columns that could obstruct natural light and ocean views. The combination of high ceilings, extensive glazing and wider structural spans therefore calls for a more demanding engineering solution.

Ashby said the foundation system had been designed to accommodate loads associated with a structure of more than 15 floors.

“This is a deliberate design decision. We are combining significant ceiling heights, large balcony spans and wide distances between structural pillars. Each of these factors influences the loads carried by the foundations. The objective is to achieve the architectural openness we want without compromising structural performance,” he said.

The foundation design attracted attention during a recent official government visit to the construction site, where officials inspected the piling works and project progress.

According to the developer, one official described Shivo Towers as potentially the strongest building in Zanzibar’s history.

The company explained that the extensive specification was directly linked to the architectural and structural demands of the development, rather than unnecessary construction.

The piling programme includes dynamic and static load testing, with test loads reaching up to 1,200 tonnes. The 180 piles, each 18 metres deep, represent 3,240 linear metres of piling. The foundation system also incorporates substantial pile caps and a base slab with a combined thickness of 1.5 metres, according to project specifications.

Specialist expertise and construction quality

The structural engineering has been designed by YMA Structural Engineers in Dubai, while the architectural concept is by Muchmore Architectural Design of Sardinia, Italy. The piling works are being undertaken by Mediterranean Group, a German-owned specialist contractor based in Dar es Salaam.

Ashby said the company had placed considerable emphasis on the foundation stage because it would determine the building’s ability to support its architectural design over the long term.

“We have engaged specialist professionals and contractors to ensure that the design is properly translated into construction. Our priority is to get the fundamentals right and give buyers confidence in the quality and integrity of the development,” he said.

Construction follows a two-year process of securing the necessary approvals, during which changes in permit requirements necessitated amendments to the original design. The full building permit has now been granted, allowing work to proceed.

Ashby said the response during the off-plan sales period had been encouraging, adding that the commencement of construction marked an important transition from planning to physical delivery.

“Beginning construction is an important milestone. Our responsibility now is to maintain that momentum and deliver a development that meets the expectations created by its design,” he said.

Paje has emerged as one of Zanzibar’s prominent tourism and property investment destinations, attracting international visitors and investors drawn by its beaches, hospitality businesses and coastal lifestyle.

Shivo Towers is intended to contribute to this growth through contemporary residential development that combines the area's coastal appeal with distinctive architecture and substantial structural engineering.