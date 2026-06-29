Waste oil could fuel Tanzania's next industrial growth, says Kamal Refinery

Bagamoyo. Government efforts to strengthen environmental compliance are increasingly becoming a catalyst for industrial competitiveness, with waste oil processor Kamal Refinery positioning itself at the centre of Tanzania's growing circular economy.

The refinery, located in Kerege, Bagamoyo,this week hosted the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Hamad Masauni, who toured the facility to assess its compliance with national environmental standards.

The visit also brought into focus the wider economic opportunities linked to domestic recycling, industrial value addition and import substitution.

Accompanied by experts from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), the minister inspected the refinery's production processes and environmental management systems before commending the company for implementing environmental directives issued by regulators.

He said industries that comply with environmental standards not only protect ecosystems and public health but also demonstrate that sustainable industrial growth is achievable when environmental regulations are fully embraced.

Beyond environmental compliance, the visit highlighted a broader policy debate around keeping valuable industrial raw materials within the country.

Kamal Group Deputy Managing Director Satyam Swatantra urged the government to discourage the export of waste oil, arguing that processing the resource locally would unlock greater economic benefits.

He said retaining waste oil for domestic refining would strengthen Tanzania's circular economy, create employment, support local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported raw materials, while also conserving scarce foreign exchange.

"Keeping this resource within Tanzania allows us to create value here instead of exporting opportunities abroad," he said.

The proposal aligns with the government's wider industrialisation agenda, which seeks to promote value addition, expand manufacturing capacity and increase local processing of raw materials before export.

Kamal Refinery says it has continued investing in environmentally friendly technologies designed to improve operational efficiency while reducing pollution associated with used oil processing.

According to the company, these investments are expected to cut pollution levels by up to 75 percent over the next two to three years, reflecting growing private sector investment in cleaner industrial technologies.

Projects Manager Prince Pius Mwakimenya said the minister's visit provided an opportunity for the company to receive technical guidance on strengthening environmental stewardship while reaffirming its commitment to complying with all regulatory requirements.

The inspection forms part of the government's ongoing drive to ensure industries meet environmental standards while contributing to sustainable economic development.

As Tanzania pursues industrial expansion under its broader economic transformation agenda, the Kamal Refinery case illustrates how environmental compliance is increasingly becoming more than a regulatory obligation.