Who tortured CCM cadre Baraka Shamte?

Unguja. Police in Zanzibar yesterday said they are investigating the circumstances through which one elderly CCM cadre Baraka Mohammed Shamte (83) was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by his captors on Sunday before setting him free.

In a statement issued by the Mjini Magharibi Police Commander ACP Abdallah Hussein Mussa, Mr Shamte was summoned to the Madema police station to answer charges of uttering seditious content against government authorities in Zanzibar.

His summoning came after a certain video clip which has widely circulated on social media platforms where the elderly Shamte criticized the government authorities over certain decisions.

“After interrogations the suspect was allowed to go back home as we continue with our investigations into the matter,” said the Police chief.

He added that on Sunday June 12, they received information that Mr Shamte had been attacked by unknown assailants who beat him up and had injured him.

According to the Police Mr Baraka Mohammed Shamte was later treated at the Mnazi MMoja Hospital and discharged yesterday.

In another development the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government (SMZ) has condemned the attack on Mr Shamte promising to take stern action and investigations into beating of the elderly politician.

In a statement issued by Zanzibar State House the SMZ government urged citizens to stop taking the law in their hands.