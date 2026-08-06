Why domestic workers are becoming scarce in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Domestic workers are becoming increasingly scarce in the country, with stakeholders attributing the shortage to expanded educational opportunities, vocational training, and employment overseas.

These shifts are driven by the implementation of the 2023 Education and Training Policy, growing parental awareness regarding female child education, and the attraction of higher-paying jobs in Middle Eastern nations.

Unlike in past years, when some families removed girls from school and sent them to urban areas to undertake domestic work, many now pursue studies, vocational training, or seek alternative employment opportunities.

The scale of this issue was once highlighted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in its 2000/01 Labour Force Survey, which revealed that 47.8 percent of all children aged five to 17 working nationally were domestic workers.

However, no further survey has been conducted since then.

Why they are scarce now

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, a senior lecturer at Dar es Salaam Tumaini University (DarTu), Mr Kassim Nihuka, said various adult education programmes have helped reach youths who missed formal learning opportunities.

He stated that currently visible outcomes signal that improvements in the 2023 Education and Training Policy will continue yielding further results in the coming days.

He said the policy emphasises delivering education that builds not only classroom knowledge in youths, but also practical skills enabling self-employment and active participation in economic activities.

“Unlike formerly, we are now building a knowledgeable and skilled generation; many youths proceed with studies or vocational training rather than entering early into jobs requiring little expertise,” said Mr Nihuka.

Shinyanga District Commissioner Julius Mtatiro said the reduction in girls entering domestic work results from government efforts ensuring female children remain in school and gain adequate time to build educational and social capacity.

He noted that improvements in the Education and Training Policy increased emphasis on advancing children's education, a move that will reduce the number of girls entering domestic work early because many will still be pursuing studies.

“It is clear that as more girls advance in education, those taken to do domestic work when they should be in school will decrease. That is the benefit of investing in education,” said Mr Mtatiro.

He said the girl child needs protection against challenges capable of affecting her life should she drop out early, including underage pregnancies, child marriages, and a lack of self-development opportunities.

“The objective is not merely getting the girl child to school, but giving her room to mature, achieve self-awareness, and possess numerous choices in her life. Advancing up to forms five and six grants her greater capacity to make correct decisions concerning her future,” he said.

Mr Mtatiro stressed that the law does not bar a youth or girl who completed formal education and lacks the opportunity to pursue further studies from doing lawful work; what is forbidden is withdrawing a child who should still be within the educational system.

He said the government will continue ensuring children qualified to proceed with studies gain that opportunity prior to entering the labour market.

A Mufindi resident in Iringa Region, Mr Hanson Kibiriti, shared the perspective, saying educational system changes will continue reducing the count of girls entering domestic work.

“Currently it is difficult obtaining housemaids because they finish school while young, and where we are heading with pupils finishing at primary six, children will complete form four aged 15 to 16,” he said.

Chang'ombe Sub-ward Chairman, Mkata Ward in Tanga Region, Mr Said Machokoro, said despite those achievements, a challenge remains with some parents marrying off daughters early instead of enabling them to proceed with education.

“I saw a debate with people complaining about girls being scarce; this could also be driven by some parents marrying off daughters early to relieve themselves economically by relying on a son-in-law rather than sending her to school or providing other self-reliance opportunities,” said Mr Machokoro.

Domestic worker agents

Domestic employment service agent, Ms Lulu Charles, said girls are still around, but most now prefer seeking employment abroad, particularly in Middle Eastern nations, due to high salaries and conditions described by predecessors.

“Girls are still available, except most want to go overseas after peers explained the life they live there and payment rates, unlike here,” said Ms Charles.

She noted that nowadays parents consider it better for a child to travel abroad rather than remain to do domestic work locally where salaries are low, and others do not pay promptly.

She said agents currently transport girls aged 19 years and above from various regions, including Dodoma, Kigoma, Shinyanga, and Singida, to work in Arab countries.

She said most girls have graduated at least to Form Four, facilitating communication with employers and granting them a major opportunity to secure jobs and self-develop.

Worker abroad speaks

That submission is confirmed by a Tanzanian working in Oman, Ms Shamim Adam, who said her achievements have become a source inspiring many girls from her village to desire to follow in her footsteps.