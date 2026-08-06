Why Tanzania sent top ministers to Nigeria to woo Africa's richest industrialist Aliko Dangote

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has stepped up efforts to attract strategic investments from the Dangote Group as the government moves to translate its Vision 2050 ambitions into concrete development projects.

Planning and Investment Minister, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, is leading a high-level Tanzanian delegation in Lagos for four days of strategic discussions with Dangote Group president Aliko Dangote to expand bilateral investment co-operation.

The mission forms part of the government's broader strategy to position the private sector as the primary driver of Tanzania’s economic transformation under Development Vision 2050, which targets a $1 trillion economy by 2050.

This Lagos engagement follows Mr Dangote’s recent visit to Tanzania, where he held talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan on expanding the conglomerate’s footprint across strategic national sectors.

Both engagements aim to move the partnership beyond discussions, translating understandings reached in Dar es Salaam into actionable investment projects and long-term commercial co-operation.

Speaking during the visit, Prof Mkumbo reaffirmed President Hassan’s commitment to maintaining a predictable and competitive business environment for investors.

He stated that the government is continuing to execute reforms aimed at enhancing infrastructure, trade, and investment conditions, while generating opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

"We remain committed to maintaining a predictable, competitive, and investor-friendly business environment that supports sustainable economic growth, job creation, and technology transfer," said Prof Mkumbo.

During the meeting, Mr Dangote commended President Hassan for what he described as visionary leadership and a firm commitment to creating a favourable investment climate.

He noted that economic reforms implemented under her administration have significantly strengthened investor confidence and improved the ease of doing business, positioning Tanzania as a premier destination for long-term foreign direct investment.

"Tanzania is a country with enormous investment potential, and I reaffirm my company’s commitment to supporting the country’s industrialisation drive through strategic partnerships," he stated.

Mr Dangote also praised Prof Mkumbo for leading a broad delegation, noting that the presence of senior officials from key economic sectors demonstrated the government’s resolve to convert policy into tangible investment outcomes.

"The presence of senior leaders and technical experts from key institutions demonstrates Tanzania’s seriousness in building sustainable partnerships capable of driving industrial development and economic growth," added Mr Dangote.

A major focus of the engagement was the Dangote Group’s long-term investment outlook, including plans to deploy up to $46 billion across strategic sectors in Africa by 2030.

Tanzania ranks high among the primary markets under consideration as the group expands, with current discussions covering manufacturing, energy, mining, transport, logistics, ports, and broader infrastructure.

For Tanzania, these discussions come as the government seeks to mobilise greater private-sector capital to accelerate industrialisation, create jobs, boost production, and facilitate technology transfer.

The delegation includes Industry and Trade minister Judith Kapinga, Deputy Energy minister Salome Makamba, Deputy Transport minister David Kihenzile, Deputy Minerals minister Steven Kiruswa, and Deputy Works minister Godfrey Kasekenya.

Others are Investment permanent secretary Fred Msemwa, Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) board chairman Aziz Mlima, TIC director-general Gilard Teri, and senior government officials alongside chief executives from key public institutions.