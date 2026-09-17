Why family businesses struggle to survive beyond the founder

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

What you need to know:

  • While several factors could account for the high failure rates of family businesses, failure in leadership succession has been cited as critically affecting the survival of family firms

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