Why Mariam Mchiwa can afford to dream again

Dodoma/ Dar. A few days ago, it all seemed to be mission impossible for Mariam Mchiwa after it emerged that she had been selected to join A-levels in Songea and her parents could not afford her school fees.

But now her dream of acquiring further education and probably become a medical doctor seems to have been fulfilled.

The girl, who completed Form Four last year at Songambele Secondary School in Dodoma Region and scored Grade A pass, lost the hope of continuing further education due to her family being poor.

Prior to the RCs efforts, though she had not given up, Mariam had opted for desperate means to attain her goal, she had to travel to Dar es Salaam where she was employed as domestic worker with the hope of getting some money to pay for her studies.

However, Mwananchi, reported her ordeal, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka and various stakeholders have finally stepped forward to fulfill the teenage girl's dream.

Mariam will now go to Songea Region, where she will pursue ‘A’ level education.

Besides the regional administration deciding to sponsor her further education, the regional sheikh, Mustapha Rajabu, said had it not been for the Mwananchi newspaper, her plight would not have been known .

The two leaders, on different occasions, made their statement yesterday after enabling Mariam to meet the stakeholders who agreed to sponsor her studies from Form Five to university.

Speaking, Mtaka said the sad news about the girl prompted him and fellow leaders of the region to ensure her dream is fulfilled.

“We thank all the people who made this possible and even our Mwananchi stakeholders are welcome to take a photo with this girl as you have done a commendable job,” said Mtaka.

The RPC said scores of people had also shown interest in assisting the girl, explaining that by yesterday he had handed over Sh650,000 which were deposited into her bank account for her studies.

According to Mtaka, Mwanza University Prof Flora Fabiani contributed Sh200,000, Nyambura Moremi (Sh150,000) and Equit Bank provided Sh300,000 and opened her bank account without charging her any operational costs.

Speaking before the RPC, , Ms Mariam said her dream is to pursue further studies until she attains her goal of supporting her family by becoming a medical doctor.

“I want to become a medical worker because that has always been my dream. This is due to the action done to my father, considering I’m the only one, who is educated in my family. So, I want to support my family and other people,” she said.

She said she would work hard in her studies, aiming to score grade A with 3 points in her Form Six results