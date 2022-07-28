Why oral health is linked to other diseases

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Diseases such as diabetes, strokes, lung infections and other illnesses have strong correlation to oral infections a recent research has shown.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer ((CEO) of Afya Bora Complete Dentistry, Dr Donna Williams- Ngirwa during the launch of the dental clinic that aimed at offering lasting solution to dental problems in Tanzania.

The facility located at Regent Estate in Dar es Salaam, will also focus on the relationship between oral health and human health in general by encouraging preventive dental services in the country and it will be the first to offer Reveal Clear Aligner.

She says that a complete dental clinic focusses on educating patients about how oral health is linked to other illnesses with the aim of improving their total overall health.

According to her many people don’t have dental insurance and that is why under the “Afya Bora ni Kinywa program” dental specialists will provide free medical exams, ex-rays, cleaning as well as 20 percent reduction on all dental treatments.

“Since the Afya Bora Complete Dentistry main objective is to find a way to fit quality dental care into people’s lifestyles, we believe this will encourage patients to get their preventive work done as well as educating our patients about tooth loss,” she says.

Meanwhile the lead dentist at Afya Bora Centre, Dr Gilbert Tarimo says the facility aims at transforming Tanzania’s oral health care from a curative model to a preventive one.

“We carry out thorough education of the patients’ mouth and the patient is provided with a detailed report of their mouth and the steps they can take to improve their oral health,” he says.

He says many people look healthy with pleasant lifestyles but lack oral health services, the problem which Afya Bora is determined to medically address.

The facility offers full service dental solutions including thorough cleanings, fillings, crowns, clear braces and other dental treatment services. It will also offer rare opportunities for dental graduates from higher learning institutions including those from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS)

“It is important to note that a good number of local staff have been undergoing extensive training since January this year to enable them provide exceptional services. Talented local dentists, who cannot afford to open and run their private dental clinics, will also benefit.” he says.



