Why Tanzanian technicians miss opportunities in big projects

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The informal way of working is singled out as the driving factor for technicians to miss out opportunities in big projects, the Engineering Registrations Board (ERB) has said.

ERB registrar Bernard Kavishe said a lot of handicraft and professional work in industries require technicians registered with the ERB, but the majority of them are not registered.

“When you go to the industries, technicians who are registered are operating big machines thus it is important for them to be registered in order to participate in huge projects,” he said.

Mr Kavishe made the remark at the fourth technicians day themed: “Engineering Innovation, Industrial Revolution and Digital Economy.” The event brought together more than 500 participants from across the country.

According to him, since they established the board in 2014, only 1,979 technicians have registered. This number is small compared to the current workforce, he said.

Explaining how to attract a big number of technicians to the ERB, he said their salaries and the law that concern them must be reviewed to strengthen framework and guidelines.

The director of roads, from the ministry of works and Transport, Aloye Matei, said the government was currently executing railway, road and water projects that required a high number of qualified and registered technicians to produce quality work. “I’m informed that since the establishment of the board 1, 979 have registered so far, the ratio is small compared to the people who graduate every year.

He said, on behalf of the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary (PS) Aisha Amour, the government provides employment priority to graduates from vocational colleges, therefore, it is important for the technicians to register.

“I urge all technicians who have graduated to register themselves to the ERB so that it could be easy to identify them and help contribute to the development of the country,” he said.