Why teen mothers in Muleba shy away returning to school

Muleba. “I don’t even want to go back to school,” Rejina Omar (not her real name) laments in a voice expressing disappointment and frustration.

Her story represents the daily reality of the many challenges that teenage mothers who are supposed to resume studies after delivering in Muleba District face.

In November 2021, the government issued a circular outlining the procedures for the return of students who had to interrupt their studies for various reasons, including teenage pregnancies.

The document, accompanied by guidelines, aimed to pave the way for teenage mothers to complete their education in the formal system.

However, The Citizen’s investigation has unearthed disheartening obstacles the young mothers aspiring to return to school face, notably corruption and other forms of discrimination.

The 17-year-old Rejina carries the burden of her family’s survival. Her dreams of becoming a medical doctor were shattered when she dropped out of school at Grade VI due to pregnancy, a cruel twist of fate at the tender age of 15.

Her story is tragically similar to that of many such mothers in Muleba District when contemplating returning to school after giving birth.

Rejina’s case reveals disparities in the treatment of teen mothers compared to their male counterparts. She says that after identifying the individual responsible for her pregnancy, her head teacher urged her to be patient and settle the matter privately, seemingly to protect the boy from expulsion.

“Suddenly, my head teacher started asking me to be patient and agree to handle the issue at home. All of this was an attempt to shield the boy who impregnated me from being expelled as well,” says Rejina.

“I was even offered Sh100,000 by one of the boy’s parents to stay silent, promising they would help me. However, given my family’s financial challenges, I took the whole amount.”

The agonising turn of events left her feeling deceived and trapped in a cycle of silence. She had placed her trust in the promise of support but found herself alone in her struggle.

As a result, when the government issued guidelines for students to return to school, Rejina made the heart-wrenching decision not to go back to school, primarily because of treatment and the fear of facing ridicule.

“I believe that if I return to school, I will be subject to laughter and disdain, particularly because of the money I accepted to hide the truth. It pains me greatly.

“All these government efforts should be coupled with justice. I have a friend who was impregnated by a villager, but no action was taken,” she reveals.

Rejina’s parents also express their disappointment with their community’s treatment of their daughter.

Says her mother: “They expelled my daughter and allowed the person who impregnated her to continue with his education, despite knowing him. This hurt me, especially when I learned that even my husband was also bribed to hide the truth.”

Rejina’s father has realised that the decision he took was not right. “My daughter’s life has been wrecked by those who have the power to use money to silence the vulnerable. Now, she doesn’t see the reason to return to school.”

Tragically, Rejina’s story is not an isolated case in Muleba District. A 60-year-old resident of Kashasha Ward, Thomas Kabyemela, says numerous students face similar challenges but are silenced with monetary incentives, preventing them from speaking out.

He further notes that even some legal experts in the district have been swayed by financial inducements, making it difficult to obtain accurate statistics on students who became pregnant while in school.

The prevalence of corruption in these matters is a major concern, and it has far-reaching consequences for the education of young mothers in Muleba.

The root causes of teenage pregnancy in Muleba District are manifold, and one critical issue is the lack of sexual health education. Despite the district having more than 200 primary schools and over 70 secondary schools, providing adequate sex education remains a significant challenge.

As a result, many young girls are ill-equipped to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

“This kind of education is limited in our district; it’s alleged that the community and certain head teachers are bribed to withhold vital information,” says an education officer who asked anonymity, given that the reporter had been denied entry to schools when seeking permission.

“This makes it even more challenging for us to persuade these girls to return to school.”

In a shocking incident, among the 290 students enrolled to take the Grade VII exams in 2023, a staggering 90 students, including girls, had dropped out, and their whereabouts remained unknown, the officer said.

Even at the regional level, the dropout rate is a serious issue. Kagera Regional Commissioner, Ms Fatma Mwassa, has expressed concerns about the high rate of school dropouts in the region.

She reported that last year, over 16,000 primary school pupils and 6,700 secondary school students dropped out.

The hurdles preventing teen mothers from returning to school in Muleba District are further exacerbated by deeply ingrained social and cultural norms.

These norms make it acceptable for parents to send their pregnant daughters into marriage, regardless of their age or educational status.

“Pregnancy is perceived as an indicator of maturity, signalling readiness for marriage, even if the girl is still below the legal age,” Mr Kabyemela notes.

The deep-rooted beliefs make it difficult for parents to consider sending their daughters back to school after childbirth. Teachers and education experts face an uphill battle in challenging these cultural practices, as one local government leader puts it: “Many girls who become pregnant end up getting married as early as 14 years old, setting a precedent that other adolescents may be tempted to follow due to economic pressures and peer influence.”

The economic disparities in the region only exacerbate the situation, as married teenagers often experience a change in their economic status, which can entice other adolescents to follow suit.

“It becomes increasingly challenging for teachers and community support groups to rescue girls from early marriages and reintegrate them into the education system,” notes a project manager from one of the NGOs operating in the district.

In the face of these daunting challenges, experts emphasise the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address teenage pregnancy and education.

A psychologist based in Bukoba, Kagera Region, Ms Monicah Ruteganzi, underscores the necessity of having counsellors who will be able to help the victims return to school despite the difficulties they experienced and witnessed.

“Along with these good guidelines, there must be counsellors capable of helping these girls see the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the future of their education. Without this, many, like Rejina, will not be able to return to school in fear,” she suggests.

She calls for supportive and inclusive policies that align with the government’s intentions to encourage teen mothers to return to school.

An education expert based in Dar es Salaam, Dr Thomas Jabir, suggests that parents and community leaders need to be involved in discussions about the importance of education for girls.

He stresses the need to raise awareness about the consequences of early marriages and the benefits of continued education.

“The district should establish mentorship programmes that pair teen mothers with successful women who faced similar challenges but overcame them through education. These mentors can provide guidance and inspiration for the girls to return,” he recommends.

According to Dr Jabir, families facing economic challenges should receive financial assistance to ensure that girls can return to school without added financial burdens.

Importantly, he highlights the need for enforcing laws and regulations to protect the rights of young girls, especially in cases of exploitation or coercion leading to pregnancy.

In Muleba District, the plight of teen mothers like Rejina is a stark reminder of the formidable obstacles that persist in ensuring access to education for all.