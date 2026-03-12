Why universities must lead the conversation on gender equality

Dar es Salaam. Universities are increasingly being challenged to move beyond their traditional role of teaching and research to become champions of gender equality, shaping conversations that influence society at large.

This message resonated strongly during the celebration of International Women’s Day at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED), on March 12, 2026 in Dar es Salaam.

At this event, students, faculty and invited guests gathered to reflect on the progress made in empowering women and the work that still lies ahead.

The event highlighted how institutions of higher learning can serve as powerful platforms for advancing fairness, justice and opportunity for women.

The university’s gender desk coordinator and a faculty member, Dr Mweru Mwingi, said universities must constantly interrogate their policies and practices to ensure they do not disadvantage women.

“The slogan here is ‘give to gain’. The idea behind it is that women can grow women,” she said. “In an institution like this, you must ask yourself what rights we have, what rights we still do not have, and whether our policies treat women fairly.”

She explained that AKU-IED has introduced several gender-responsive practices aimed at supporting women’s participation in higher education.

These include facilities for breastfeeding mothers, flexible learning arrangements and institutional structures that address gender concerns.

“For example, we accommodate women with babies. We have a room where they can breastfeed and even a fridge where they can express and store milk,” she said.

“If a woman has just given birth, we allow her to attend classes online until she feels strong enough to return physically.”

Such initiatives, she said, reflect the broader responsibility universities have in shaping inclusive environments.

“Universities have a voice in society,” Dr Mwingi added. “When institutions of higher learning speak about fairness, equity and justice, people tend to listen because they see universities as sources of knowledge and reference.”

Tanzania has made notable strides in advancing women’s leadership in recent years, including the election of Samia Suluhu Hassan as the country’s first female president. However, gender disparities remain visible in education, employment and leadership positions.

According to education experts, universities have a crucial role in addressing these gaps by nurturing talent among young women who may have historically been disadvantaged.

“Many women come from backgrounds where opportunities were limited because of social or cultural barriers,” Dr Mwingi said. “If you see potential in a young woman, support her, mentor her and position her where she can flourish. When she grows, she will raise another woman.”

Students at the university say such environments are already helping to transform perceptions about women’s abilities and leadership.

A Ugandan student specialising in early childhood education, Ms Komugisha William, described her academic journey as one shaped by persistence and support from others.

“As a girl growing up, society often looks at you as someone who may not make it,” she said. “Even basic experiences such as the onset of menstruation can lead to ridicule among peers, and if you are not resilient you can drop out of school.”

Her journey to university was far from straightforward. Coming from a rural background, she had to work and save money to continue her education.

“I want young girls to know that success does not come easily,” she said. “You must be patient, hardworking and resilient. Do not allow anyone to step on you because you are a girl.”

Another student, Ms Mwamini Nakanwagi, said universities must act as role models for society by promoting gender equity within their campuses.

“Universities represent the elite part of society,” she said. “If they take gender equality seriously, they help shape a society that respects and includes everyone.”

She added that leadership opportunities for female students at the university demonstrate how institutions can create platforms for women to grow.

Experts argue that such efforts are critical in countries like Tanzania, where girls still face challenges ranging from early marriage and teenage pregnancy to limited economic opportunities.

Education analysts say universities are uniquely positioned to tackle these issues by combining research, advocacy and mentorship.