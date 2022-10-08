William Ruto to visit Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s President William Ruto is set to kick off a two-day state visit to Tanzania tomorrow, which is his first visit since he was sworn in on September 13, as the country's fifth President.

Since he was sworn in, President Ruto has visited three different countries, including England where he went to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly and Ethiopia.

Details about the President’s visit remains a privy of the authority but analysts say on top the agenda will be trade between the two nations.

Kenya’s exports to Tanzania jumped the highest in East Africa by 46 per cent to $236.7 million extending a good trade run between the pair amid ongoing elimination of non-tariff barriers.

Tanzania’s exports to Kenya on the other hand grew 95.3 percent last year—nearly double-to $449.9 million in 2021.

Ruto’s visit comes at a time when he and President Samia Suluhu Hassan promised to continue working together to bring social and economic development to their people and East Africa in general.

By making Tanzania the first country to visit in the Seven-nation East African Community (EAC), it signals that the relationship between Tanzania and Kenya is getting stronger.

When the two heads of state met in Nairobi in September Ruto wrote on his Twitter page saying his Government will cooperate with Tanzania in trade, agriculture, security and other areas.

On the other hand When President Samia spoke at Ruto's swearing-in ceremony, she congratulated Kenyans for showing maturity in the elections held on August 9 and assured them that Tanzania will continue to cooperate with Kenya to bring about development.