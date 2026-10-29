Wind electricity project unlocks opportunities in Mufindi district

Iringa. A wind power project in Usokami, Mufindi District, Iringa Region, is opening up economic opportunities for surrounding communities, with access to electricity helping to ease challenges faced by businesses and other productive activities.

The project, worth more than Sh50 billion, is being implemented by Mwenge Hydro Power Limited and has a generation capacity of 3.9 megawatts.

It is expected to benefit more than 9,000 people in 32 villages across six wards in Mufindi District Council.

The investment is intended to improve access to electricity and support economic activities that depend on reliable power, including small businesses and the production of goods needed by local communities.

Speaking this week during a visit to industries Regional Commissioner Kheri James urged village leaders in areas surrounding the project to encourage residents to protect its infrastructure.

“The investment benefits the community, and I urge residents to use this opportunity to access electricity to strengthen their economic activities and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Mr James stressed the importance of protecting the infrastructure to ensure the project continues supplying electricity and supporting production, trade and development in surrounding communities.

Mwenge Hydro Power Limited manager Deogratius Massawe said the company aimed to ensure residents had access to a reliable and affordable electricity supply.

“Access to electricity can create economic opportunities, strengthen production and business activities, and stimulate development in communities surrounding the project,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Michael Mahenge said the project had brought positive changes to residents’ lives by making economic activities that were previously difficult because of electricity shortages easier to undertake.

“The availability of electricity has enabled residents to start small-scale production activities in the village, including maize milling,” he said.

He added that access to the service had reduced the inconvenience of travelling elsewhere to obtain essential services while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to increase their incomes through productive activities.

Maize milling is among the services that can benefit from improved rural electricity access, allowing residents to obtain services closer to their homes while enabling entrepreneurs to operate machinery-based businesses.

However, the extent of the project’s economic benefits needs to be assessed against factors such as service costs, the number of households and businesses connected to electricity, and changes in entrepreneurs’ earnings since the supply became available.

Given the investment of more than Sh50 billion, data on actual electricity generation, the number of users served and the cost of the service would help establish the project’s contribution to local economic development.

The project highlights the role of investment in the energy sector in creating opportunities for rural production and trade.

Community participation in protecting the infrastructure will also be important in ensuring the continued provision of electricity.