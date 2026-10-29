Ceramic maker decries cross-border setbacks

Dar es salaam. The government has pledged to engage relevant government institutions over trade barriers affecting ceramic manufacturer Goodwill Tanzania Ceramic Company Ltd., which says the challenges are limiting its access to regional markets.

The company has identified tax-related barriers in Kenya and Zambia as obstacles to the competitiveness of Tanzanian-made ceramic products, calling for government engagement to promote fairer market access.

Goodwill says excise duty on its products entering Kenya and a surtax affecting exports to Zambia increase the cost of accessing the two markets, making it harder for local manufacturers to compete on price. The company is seeking intervention through bilateral and regional mechanisms, including the East African Community (EAC), where applicable, to address the barriers.

Mkuranga District Commissioner Mwinyi Ahmed made the commitment yesterday, during a visit to the factory, where he met company officials, including Chairman Wu-QiQuan and Managing Director Sharifa Shen, alongside members of the Mkuranga District Security and Defence Committee and residents of Mkiu Village.

“Given the importance of this factory, the government must find ways to work with its management to resolve the challenges it faces and enable it to continue production, which has benefited the country,” he said.

Mwinyi said he would engage the Minister of Industry and other relevant ministries to explore possible solutions, noting the importance of private investment in Tanzania’s industrial development.

This comes even as reports show that products from Kenya to Tanzania are tax-free and Zambia pays little tax, which leads to unfair competition. He cited Development Vision 2050, which projects that 70 percent of employment will come from the private sector, as a reason to strengthen cooperation between the government and investors.

Established in 2015, Goodwill manufactures ceramic tiles, sanitaryware, and porcelain products, including cups, plates, and bowls. Its cumulative investment is expected to reach approximately $200 million following its latest expansion, according to the company.

Upon completion of its projects, the manufacturer expects its workforce to reach about 4,000 employees, including around 1,000 additional direct jobs. It also projects approximately 15,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The company says more than 90 percent of its raw materials are sourced locally, linking its production to domestic suppliers and businesses in the supply chain.

The district commissioner also cited the availability of electricity, natural gas and land as factors that could support further industrial investment in Mkuranga.

For Goodwill, however, access to regional markets remains an important consideration as it expands production. The company says fairer trading conditions would help Tanzanian-made products compete beyond the domestic market.

Goodwill Managing Director Xiaoming Xie said the company had invested substantially in Tanzania because of its confidence in the country’s resources, workforce, and long-term economic prospects.

“We are proud to be part of Mkuranga’s development story. Our ambition is not simply to manufacture ceramic products but to build a sustainable industrial operation that creates jobs, supports local suppliers, contributes to government revenue, and brings Tanzanian-made products to international markets,” Xie said.

He said the company would continue investing in production capacity, improving product quality and strengthening its contribution to the local economy.