Ceramic maker decries cross-border setbacks

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The company has identified tax-related barriers in Kenya and Zambia as obstacles to the competitiveness of Tanzanian-made ceramic products.

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