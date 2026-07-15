Women media leaders sharpen management skills in Morogoro

Morogoro. Senior women leaders from Tanzania's media industry are undergoing a three-day leadership and management training programme aimed at strengthening newsroom management and improving the sustainability of media organisations.

The training, organised by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) in partnership with the Finnish Foundation for Media and Development (VIKES) through the Media and Rights Empowerment Initiative (MREI), began on July 13 and concludes on July 15, 2026.

MREI Programme Coordinator, Ms Ziada Kilobo, addresses participants during the Media Management Training in Morogoro.

The programme has brought together 12 participants from print, broadcast and online media organisations.

Opening the training, Media Council of Tanzania Executive Secretary and Secretary General of the World Association of Press Councils, Mr Ernest Sungura, said the initiative seeks to equip women leaders with practical leadership and management skills to address the evolving challenges facing the media industry, particularly in the digital era.

He said women play a vital role in shaping Tanzania's media landscape, adding that strengthening their leadership capacity would contribute to sustainable journalism and resilient media institutions that serve the public interest.

MREI Programme Coordinator, Ms Ziada Kilobo, addresses participants during the Media Management Training in Morogoro.

Mr Sungura said MCT, through the MREI programme, is investing in women leaders because independent, ethical and financially sustainable media remain essential to democratic development. He encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained and deliver measurable improvements within 90 days.

MREI Programme Coordinator, Ms Ziada Kilobo, said the training covers strategic leadership, financial management, human resources, audience engagement, digital transformation and editorial governance.

She said the programme aims to strengthen both editorial performance and institutional sustainability while maintaining professional journalism standards.

Facilitator, Dr Josephat Mwanzi (back), guides participants during a training session.

Ms Kilobo said the initiative has already trained more than 120 women journalists, including editors, station managers, programme managers and senior executives, many of whom have advanced into leadership positions or established successful media organisations.

One of the participants, Ms Mariam Nassoro, said the training would enhance her leadership capabilities and support her professional development.