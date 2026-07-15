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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe


By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Britain on Tuesday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London over what the UK government said was ​Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry ‌out attacks across Europe in recent months.

Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar was summoned to the foreign ministry over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ​Quds Force allegedly directing a group to carry ​out attacks across Europe between March and May, ⁠the British Foreign Ministry said in a statement on ​Tuesday.

It identified the proxy group as the Islamic Movement of ​the Companions of the Right. Calling the activity "completely unacceptable," the foreign ministry said, "Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s intelligence services have not ceased in ​their hostile activity. Instead, Iran has sought to intensify ​its malign behaviour."

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The Iranian embassy in London could not immediately be ‌reached ⁠for comment outside regular business hours. Iran, which is at war with the United States and Israel, has previously denied using proxies.

Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked ​group as ​a security ⁠threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as ​surveillance and sabotage.

Tehran on Tuesday condemned the decision, ​saying ⁠the IRGC was an official part of Iran's armed forces and accusing Britain of violating international law by targeting a ⁠state ​institution.

The Quds Force is the IRGC's ​overseas arm. The United States has designated the IRGC as a terrorist ​organisation.               

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