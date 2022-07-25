World postal fraternity hail Tanzania’s postcode system

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Tanzania’s addressing and postcode system has been hailed by two leading international bodies as an initiative that will ensure the efficient delivery of public services.

The Pan African Postal Union (Papu) and the Universal Postal Union (Upu) particularly noted the latest drive by Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ensure the system is operational before the next national census in August this year.

The two organizations expressed these remarks at the 2022 annual meeting of the PAPU Administrative Council that has just ended in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Tanzania has been a member of the council for several years, represented by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).



They were reacting to an emotional farewell address by Haruni Lemanya TCRA, who is credited for managing the addressing and postcode project from its inception with UPU support in 2007. Lemanya who retires next year, gave a thrilling speech that prompted UPU and PAPU Officials to accord him a Standing Ovation amid ululations. He told the Council Officials that despite being together for many years, they will not see him the council meeting next year.

Besides hosting PAPU, Tanzania, through TCRA has contributed to the construction of the Union’s 17-storey multi-purpose building complex in Arusha, at the final stages of completion.

The Administrative Council meets annually to approve the annual programme of Papu. The Kinshasa meeting discussed strategies to improve the postal sector in Africa, which has experienced a downslide in recent years due to logistics challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on PAPU Day in January 2022, the TCRA Director-General Dr. Jabiri Bakari called for sustained dialogue and collaboration among the Union’s members to revamp the sector.

“Through harnessing synergies with players of the wide Postal sector, the development of the digital economy and ongoing ICT boom offers a unique opportunity for the development of postal services in Africa which can only be achieved through a wide engagement with stakeholders’, said Dr. Bakari.

The Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), was founded here in Tanzania as a specialized agency of the African Union (AU). It was established on January 18, 1980, following the decision of the Plenipotentiary Conference of 35 OAU member countries during a meeting held on January 8 - 18, 1980 in Arusha.