Writing book on former Tanzania PM Sokoine: A journey of challenges and achievements

Dar es Salaam. A book detailing the life of Tanzania's former Prime Minister, Edward Sokoine, was officially unveiled in Dar es Salaam on Monday, with the team behind the project sharing insights into the challenges and successes they encountered during its creation.

Speaking at the launch of the book, "Edward Moringe Sokoine: Maisha na Uongozi Wake", CEO of UONGOZI Institute, Mr Kadari Singo, revealed that the process of writing the book was a journey filled with some obstacles and unforgettable moments. The event was graced by Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

At one point, Mr Singo admitted that he had considered abandoning the project, which his organization had undertaken in partnership with the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

The book chronicles the life of Edward Sokoine, who served as Tanzania’s Prime Minister from 1977 to 1980 and again from 1983 until his tragic death in a car accident on April 12, 1984, at the age of 45.

Mr Singo recalled two key moments that stood out during the writing process.

A request for funding

“The first moment occurred when I asked the Chairman of the Management Board of our Institute to seek an excuse from Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, as we were running short on funds for the project,” he explained.

However, Dr Mpango was determined to see the project through, telling them that he would speak with the President to secure the necessary funding. “After two weeks, the issue of finances was no longer a problem,” Mr Singo said.

On their way to meet Dr Mpango, they lost their way and accidentally ended up in an unexpected office. After waiting for an hour, they were called into the office and found themselves face-to-face with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“We had already kept Dr Mpango waiting for two hours,” he explained, adding that they were unprepared for the encounter.

To their relief, President Hassan came to their aid, making a phone call to Dr Mpango on their behalf. “Mama Samia showed us compassion and said, ‘Let me call him and explain that I had called you instead.’ She truly saved us from a difficult situation,” Mr Singo shared.

A frightening call at night

The second moment of stress came late one evening. “At 10 PM on a Tuesday, I received a call from Dr Mpango, who was very upset, saying, ‘You are delaying this book, and I’m not willing to work with you anymore,’” Mr Singo recounted.

Fearing the worst, Mr Singo then received another call from the Vice Chancellor of SUA, Prof Raphael Chibunda, who also inquired about Dr Mpango’s call.

“He asked, ‘What should we do now?’ and I said, ‘Let’s divide the topics and move forward,’” Mr Singo explained.

The book's legacy and future projects

The book on Edward Sokoine is part of UONGOZI Institute's ongoing project to document the leadership legacies of Tanzania’s political figures since independence. It is the third publication in the series, following books about former Presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Mr Singo also revealed that a book on former President Jakaya Kikwete is nearing completion. He encouraged President Hassan to consider writing her own memoir once she retires.

“As we celebrate the launch of the book on Edward Moringe Sokoine, it is our hope that upon your retirement, Madam President, you will allow us to document your leadership as well,” Mr Singo said.

He emphasized that documenting the leadership styles and legacies of Tanzania’s past leaders is crucial for current and future generations.