Zainab's case lacked credible and sufficient evidence, says Zanzibar Police

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. The Police in Zanzibar have said the case of attempted rape and abuse filed by Nigerian woman, Zainab Oladehinde, lacked sufficient evidence to open a court case, hence wanting the woman to go to Zanzibar and assist in the investigation into the case.

The move comes just a few days after Zainab had tweeted detailing how she was humiliated on April 18, 2021 at the Werere Hotel, Nungwi.

Unguja North Regional Police Commander Martin Otieno confirmed that Oladehinde’s case lacked sufficient evidence to be filed before a court of law.

“On April 18, 2021 at around 8pm at Nungwi Police Station a report was received from Zainab Oladehinde, detailing that when she had checked in at the hotel and stayed in room No.3, suspects Ezekiel Petro Josef, 21, and Mohamed Juma Khamis, 23, on different occasions, went into the room of the complainant with intent to commit an offence,” said the RPC.

“This means that they caressed the complainant on her breasts and stole $1,100 (Sh2.5 million) from her,” added the RPC.

He said the police received the report and thoroughly and professionally worked on it.



According to RPC Otieno, when Zainab arrived at the police station she pressurized the OCD to get her paid $10, 000 (Sh23.2 million) by the hotel management, something that he said the police were not supposed to oversee payments being made at police stations.



However, he said when she was enlightened that she should open a case in a court if she wanted to get paid while the police would investigate her case of being humiliated and robbed of $1,100, she did not accept the adive and instead pressed on getting paid the sum.



“Apart from refusing to accept the police advice, when she was asked how she would recognize the person who wanted to humiliate her, she responded that she would only recognise him through the smell of his short hair,” said the RPC.

Otieno said her police case file was examined and taken to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for review and preparations of opening a case in court, but it was later learned that the evidence the complainant had given against the suspect was insufficient.