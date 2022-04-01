Zanzibar Airport installs passenger boarding bridge

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Unguja. Several months after the Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) signed with UAE Company Dnata to operate Abeid Aman Karume International Airport’s Terminal 3, the airport has now officially started using passenger boarding bridges (PBB).

In addition to the PBB service, the airport has also started using Automatic Aircraft parking which allows the pilot park the aircraft without the help of ground handling staff.

These modern bridges will be used by passengers during the ascent and descent instead of using the usual stairs as a result making the passengers more secure.

On November 24, 2021 the Government of Zanzibar signed an agreement to operate the airport in collaboration with international companies in improving passenger and freight services in a safer and more efficient manner.

The agreements were signed by between former Zanzibar Minister of Works, Communications and Transport, Rahma Kassim Ali and Dnata and witnessed by the President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, with a promise to provide modern services.

Speaking after the official launch of the operation today, April 1, 2022, ZAA Public Relations Officer, Mulhat Yussuf Said, said Edelweiss Airlines from Switzerland was the first to use the service.

The government of Zanzibar has invested $ 128 million (Sh297 billion) in the construction of the airport, which has a capacity of 1.6 million people a year, and therefore aims to meet the value of the investment.