President Samia is counted as Tanzania conducts census

By Innara Dossa

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been counted as Tanzania started to conduct the sixth national Population and Housing Census (PHC) across the nation on August 23, 2022.

Details about the first family were recorded by census clerk, Phausta Ntigiti from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The exercise that took less than 30 minutes was done at the State House in Dodoma by the NBS director general, Albina Chuwa and Census Commissar, former Speaker of the National Assembly Anne Makinda.

" The questions are answerable though they seem to be a bit many, those who have not seen the questions asked during the census exercise, should look for them and prepare answers so that when the clerk comes you're already prepared with answers,” she said during a media briefing after she was counted.

She added: The questions they ask include; if you have a national ID and type of health insurance.

Samia also called on all Tanzanians to participate in the national census exercise.

Earlier, speaking to president, Ms Chuwa said the exercise is normal and it takes 25 to 30 minutes to be done and it is conducted digitally.











