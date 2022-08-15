Relax, I will win this, says Wajackoyah

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Agano party leader David Waihiga Mwaure and Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah yesterday opened up for the first time on the Tuesday General Election.

While Mr Mwaure conceded defeat, Prof Wajackoyah said he was confident of a win in the polls, even when both candidates are trailing Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Mr Mwaure, who has been last in the preliminary results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said he now backs Dr Ruto, whose manifesto he said aligns well with his party values.

"I wish to concede defeat in the presidential election 2022. We are doing this after seeing the performance so far. As we concede, we endorse the winning friend, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto as the leading candidate. We know the DP is leading because like many other Kenyans, we have had access from what came from the counties and the Deputy President is leading,” Mr Mwaure told journalists at a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday.

He noted that Dr Ruto was an advocate of freedom of worship and the drive to ensure that Kenya remains a 'God-fearing nation'.

According to a statement by Roots Party secretary general Adam Kadernani, Prof Wajackoyah called on Kenyans to maintain calm.

“Our presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah would like Kenyans to maintain peace and accord the IEBC the patience it deserves in tallying the votes. We are confident that we will win through a fair, free and credible process. Our candidate will address the nation after the official announcement by IEBC,” Prof Wajackoyah, through Mr Kadernani, said.