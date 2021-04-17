Another tough test for Yanga as VPL continues at 3 venues

In other matches today, Coastal Union host Ruvu Shooting from 2pm while Mtibwa Sugar face Kagera Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) today face Biashara Mara United as the Mainland Premier League continues at three venues.

In other matches today, Coastal Union host Ruvu Shooting from 2pm while Mtibwa Sugar clash with Kagera Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

The Yanga-Biashara Mara United encounter, which kicks-off at 7pm, is expected to be tough because of the statuses of the two teams in the league standings.

Yanga are at the top of the league log with 51 points from 24 matches while Biashara Mara United are placed fourth with 40 points from 24 matches.

Yanga’s previous match was against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) and drew 1-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. The result was negatively received by Yanga’s fans, who expected to see their team regain their winning note.

As per records, Yanga might be leapfrogged by Simba in the top position, if the Msimbazi Street side win four matches to tie with their traditional giants. Simba are placed second with 49 points after playing 21 matches.

Yanga head coach Juma Mwambusi said all of his players are in top form and ready to do their best in the encounter.

Mwambusi said they target good results at their home ground and are not ready to disappoint their fans for the second time. “We have rectified all the mistakes that made us draw against KMC. Basically, the result shocked us, but we hope to do our best.

“We have committed players who are ready to show their prowess in the encounter, we have practised very hard to ensure we win the game, the players are capable of turning around the season at the home ground,” said Mwambusi.

Biashara Mara United coach Marwa Chamberi said they will play with all precautions with the aim of winning the game over the league’s giants.

“We are facing Yanga with determination to get the maximum three points,” said Chamberi. He said the game will be very tough, but, he added, his players have been prepared to face that challenge.