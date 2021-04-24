Atiki: Pray for me to perform well in US NCAA competition

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Basketball player Atiki Ally has asked fellow Tanzanians to pray for him so that he can perform well in the US’ National Collegiate Athletic Association DI (NCAA Division I).

Ali, who plays for the Brigham Young Cougars basketball team of Brigham Young University that features in the NCAA Division I after striking a four-year deal, says the level he has reached is more challenging than where he has come from.

The Tanzanian has been offered a scholarship at the university after performing well in his studies at Thames Valley District School Board in Canada.

Prior to joining the university, Atiki was playing for the London Basketball Academy in Canada. He says his ambition is to play in the famous National Basketball Association (NBA) in the US.

“The NCAA is a challenging division because it is where NBA players are groomed. So, you need to work harder and this is why I’m asking my fellow Tanzanians to pray me and I will not let them down,” said Atiki, who is expecting to start his new life in the US in June, this year.

Atiki’s trainer, Bahati Mgunda, says besides the scholarship, his player has already put one leg on the NBA.

“The university he has struck the deal with has a basketball team that features in the NCAA Division I, which is a league in the US that churns out stars playing in the NBA. So, if Atiki becomes full committed, he can be picked to feature in the NBA,” said Mgunda. Mgunda explained that Atiki has made a giant step towards featuring in the NBA despite the fact that his focus has currently been on studies.

“Playing in the NCAA is not an easy thing and Atiki has made a giant step to reach that level. He now needs to work harder so that he can be spotted to play in the NBA, fulfil his dream and promote our country internationally,” said Mgunda. If he makes it, Atiki will be the second Tanzanian to be playing in the NBA after Hasheem Thabeet.

Atiki comes to Provo from Ontario, Canada, where the 6-foot-11 center moved to in 2018 to play at the London Basketball Academy, where he was coached by Angelo Provanzano.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Atiki as the newest member of the BYU basketball family,” Pope said in a statement.

“Growing up in Tanzania, Atiki will bring to our team a fresh world view and added diversity in our continued pursuit of the best locker room in America. He is humble, hungry and has an overwhelmingly special work ethic that Cougar Nation will fall in love with. He is a gifted athlete with length, athleticism and touch around the rim.