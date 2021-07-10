Bocco, Dube battle for Mainland Premiership Golden Boot Award

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club captain John Bocco and Azam Football Club’s Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube have engaged in the battle for this season’s Mainland Premier League Golden Boot award.

The players have each scored 14 goals in the league that is expected to reach its climax on July 18.

However, Bocco appears to have the good chance of winning the race if he is to maintain his scoring tempo in his club’s three remaining matches in the league.

The award was last season won by Meddie Kagere, who scored a total of 22 goals.

Simba will tomorrow face Coastal Union at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Dube is now out of the league due to injury. The Zimbabwean striker may not play for his team’s next two matches in the league. Apart from the two, Simba’s another player, Chriss Mugalu, is placed second with 12 goals while Kegere is in the third position with 11 goals.

The other players with each scoring nine goals chasing the Golden Boot award are Idd Nado of Azam FC; Luis Miquissone of Simba; Yusuf Mhilu of Kagera Sugar; Meshack Abraham of Gwambina and Danny Lyanga of JKT Tanzania. The players who have each scored eight goals are Yacouba Sogne of Yanga; Seif Karihe (Dodoma Jiji FC); Fullyzulu Maganga (Ruvu Shooting) and Clatous Chama of Simba.

As per the league’s trend, four top clubs namely Simba SC, Yanga SC, Azam FC and Biashara Mara United are safe from relegation, leaving 13 other sides struggling to avoid the disgrace of demotion.

Simba have collected a total of 76 points from 31 matches, and the only other club that can reach the same points are Simba’s major rivals, Yanga.

However, this is only if Yanga can manage to win their remaining two matches as they are placed second from the top with 70 points from 32 matches.