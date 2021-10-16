Bocco: We are going to win over Galaxy at away venue

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba captain John Bocco is confident that they will win tomorrow’s African Champions League match against Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana.

The two teams will face off from 4pm Tanzanian time. Speaking before departing for Gaborone yesterday, Bocco said that their mission and vision during this season is to do much more than what they did last season. Simba failed to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament last season after being eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa. Bocco said they are in high morale ahead of the match in which, he explained, they expect to face strong opposition from Galaxy. “Although we are going to play at an away venue, our mission and vision still remain the same, which is to win the game… I assure our fans and members that nothing will stop us from meeting our target. This is because we are taking the encounter very seriously,” vowed Bocco.

He explained that they have trained well and they do not underestimate their opponents in the match. The team head coach, Didier Gomes, admitted that they face the strong opposition from Galaxy who are very aggressive. Gomes said they have studied the team’s matches and put technical and tactical plans to counter them at an away venue. “It will likely be a very tough game because Galaxy are a good team. But we are good too as we need to take precautions as we are going to play away. They have speed and sharp wingers as in many of their matches, they have managed to win. We have worked on that and believe we will achieve our goal.

Simba will be without their dependable Congolese striker Chriss Mugalu who is nursing his injury. Apart from Mugalu, the team will leave without their newly signed attacking midfielder, Pape Ousmane Sakho, who is also nursing his injury.