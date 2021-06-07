Dates set for junior swimming championships

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Juniors swimming championships is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 4 in Dar es Salaam Region.

The event is intended for swimmers up to the age of 12 years, according to the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro. She also said that the event will have four age categories, namely U-7; 8-9 years; 10-11 years, and 12 years old.

She said TSA has organised the Juniors event to promote the sport, besides giving international experience to budding swimmers who are expected to fight for their clubs, as well as improve their personal best (PB) times. “The competition is a continuation of TSA’s mission to raise awareness and promote swimming in Tanzania,” said Inviolata

According to her, trophies will be awarded to the top three swimmers in each age group, while medals will be given for the top three swimmers.

The medals are Gold, Silver and Bronze for the first, second and third winners respectively.

“Points will be allocated for the first to 10th place winners. The top swimmer will get 20 points, second: 16 points; third (14) points; fourth (12 points); fifth (10 points); sixth (8 points); seventh (6 points), eighth (4 points), ninth (2 points), and 10th: one point,” she said. Inviolata also said that, in order to spice up the event, TSA has included Open Age events to enable younger swimmers of different ages to show their ability by competing against older ones.

There will also be an Open 400m and 200m Freestyle swimming for girls and boys, and a 200m Individual Medley.