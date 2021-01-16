FCC investigates Simba transformation process

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has launched investigations into the Simba Sports Club’s new leadership transformation and the alleged offence of an “unnotified merger” involving five respondents.

According to an FCC statement issued yesterday, the five respondents who are now under investigation are Simba Sports Club Holding Company Limited, MO Simba Company Limited, Simba Sports Club Company Limited, Simba Sports Club, and Mohammed Gulamabbas Hassanali Dewji.

Issued by the FCC director general, John Mduma, the statement says the exercise will be completed within 21 days from yesterday, and the Commission invites petitioners to make any submission(s) they may wish on the club’s leadership transformation process.

Mduma said the reason why they are investigating the leadership transformation process is to establish the legality or otherwise of the process. Promising to publish their findings in due course, he said the exercise is being done according to the law - and hopes that the petitioners would give them full cooperation.

“I can’t say anything more at the moment, as we are yet to make any findings. This is an opportunity for the people, institutions, virtually anyone to raise their concern(s) and submit their contributions to us before the deadline,” Mr Mduma said.

It is alleged that the five respondents “acquired Simba Sports Club Trademark, goodwill assets and business which resulted in change of control of the said assets and part of its business inside Tanzania Mainland” without notifying their institution.

Apparently, the move is contrary to the provisions of Section 11(2), read with Section 11(6) of the FCA, and Rule 33(10) of the Fair Competition Rule, 2018 and the Fair Competition (Threshold for Notification of a Merger) (Amendment) Order, 2017. On January 6, 2021, FCC issued provisional findings against all the respondents to the said effect.

Simba’s legal officer Mhina M Mhina admitted to have received the information from FCC, and they would give their side of the story to the public later.

The Simba SC chief executive officer. Ms Barbara Gonzalez, would not answer her phone as we were about to go to press to comment on the matter.