Fifa, Caf mourn Magufuli

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. World football governing body (Fifa) President Gianni Infantino has sent a message of condolences to Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) following the death of Tanzania’s late President John Magufuli, who died on March 17, this year, from heart complications. Dr Magufuli is expected to be laid to rest next Friday in Chato District, Geita Region.

In his condolences massage, Infantino said, “It was with emotion and sadness that we learned of the sudden passing on of His Excellency the late Magufuli who in his era supported the development of football and other sports in general.

“Tributes are flowing from around the world to salute his memory and we like herewith to join them”.

Presiding over the destiny of Tanzania since 2015, Infantino further said, the renowned statesman and charismatic leader Dr Magufuli, who is recognised for his vision, patriotism and actions for the better governance and the fight against corruption and poverty, will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of the members of the international football community, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Tanzania Football Federation, to your government and to the Tanzanian people in these difficult times,” he said. Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has joined the football fraternity in the country in mourning Dr Magufuli. Motsepe said Dr Magufuli was the icon of the best leaders in Africa and they are joining all Tanzanians in this difficult time of mourning. “We have received the news of Dr Magufuli’s death with shock and we call on all Tanzanians to remain calm although passing through this difficult time. I pray to God to give you strength during these painful and difficult days,” said Motsepe.