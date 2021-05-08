Fifa Foundation and Adidas donate footballs

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. FIFA Foundation and Adidas have donated a total of 108 footballs to Jambo For Development NGO based in Kagera Region.

The donation, worth Sh16 million, will be used to develop young footballers based in the region.

The organization uses Life Skills Games as a tool to bring stakeholders together and cooperate in education, better health and gender equality.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Jambo For Development Communication Officer Lameck Kiula said FIFA Foundation has been working with the NGO since 2019 by supporting life skills games and other related activities.

‘’Since 2019, FIFA Foundation has been working with us, supporting our life skills games project (sports bonanza) which is a sports competition that brings together primary school pupils from across Kagera Region, located in the north-western corner of Tanzania, with an approximated population of 2,458,023 people.

By the end of 2019, the foundation gave $17,955 to support the life skills games competition activities in the region through Jambo for Development’’, said Kiula.

‘’We would like to thank FIFA Foundation, Adidas and other stakeholders for continuing to support our programs which aim to give children and youth a conducive environment for them to learn and realize their dreams through improving infrastructure in school buildings, classrooms, teachers’ offices, toilets, private rooms for girls, water tanks, drilling wells, provision of computers and photocopier machines.

“This means a lot to the children of Kagera and the education sector in general’’, he added.