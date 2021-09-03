Impressive results for Stars after away draw

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football tacticians in the country confess to being inspired by the 1-1 draw recorded by the national team Taifa Stars in their ‘away’ match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as they prepare to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup tourney.

Taifa Stars equalised through Simon Msuva in the 36th following good pass from Reliant Lusajo. DRC had scored in the 23rd through Dieumerci Mbokani following mistakes made by the Taifa Stars defence. Speaking after the encounter, Tanzanian football coach Joseph Kanakamfumu said the players fought hard in the encounter - and recorded the somewhat impressive results at an away venue.

Kanakamfumu said it is a positive thing for the team to record such results in a game played away from home. “I commend the players for their good show and fighting spirit in the encounter. They deserve compliments as they faced some of the world’s star players ,” Kanakamfumu stressed.

He explained that the players showed tactical discipline in the encounter and commended the good job done by the team’s technical bench under Kim Poulsen. “We played without team captain Mbwana Samatta, and we had only two strikers: Msuva and Lusajo. It is indeed a milestone for Taifa Stars because we played well even without Samatta playing in his usual position,” he said. For his part, veteran football analyst Ally Mayay said Taifa Stars played well and tshowed some improvements in their play.

“It was a good start for Taifa Stars, and we need to maintain that. Recording a 1-1 away draw against such a strong team as the DRC, is a positive achievement. “We need to stretch our muscles in the next match against Madagascar to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on September 7,” Mayay said.