Karia: Another international friendly for Stars cancelled

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) says it has cancelled another international friendly pitting Taifa Stars and Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

This comes following the mourning of Tanzania’s late President John Pombe Magufuli, who passed away on March 17, 2021 .

The encounter was scheduled to take place at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Karia said he has already informed the Kenya Football Federation (KFF) about the cancellation of the international friendly.

Taifa Stars head coach Kim Poulsen requested the football authorities in the country to stage a special international friendly between the two teams in honour of Dr Magufuli, who was the lover of sports in the country.

Stars will travel to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

Advertisement

“I have already informed Taifa Stars’ technical bench about Kim’s request. It is a good idea, but we are now in the mourning period as we have already cancelled an international friendly, which was scheduled before.

“We will work on Kim’s request after the mourning period on April 6. Taifa Stars players are required to concentrate on training before playing against Equatorial Guinea,” said Karia.

In their first match, Harambee Stars won 2-1.

In the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Taifa Stars are placed third with four points from four matches and need victory against Equatorial Guinea in order to improve their chances in the group J table.

Tunisia have already qualified for the finals of the competition to be held in Cameroon next year after collecting 10 points while Equatorial Guinea are placed second with six points.

Libya are placed at the bottom of the table with three points and will play against Tunisia.

Three countries, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Libya have the chance to join Tunisia if they are to win all of their remaining matches.