Kiduku, Segu vow to knock out their foreign opponents today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian boxers Twaha Kiduku and Jonas Segu have vowed to win their bouts against foreign boxers which are slated to take place at the Ubungo Plaza in Dar es Salaam today.

Kiduku fights Congolese boxer Tshibangu Kayembe in an eight-round super welterweight international bout, while Segu fights Malawian Hannock Phiri for the vacant World Boxing Federation’s All-Africa Lightweight title.

Speaking after the weigh-in exercise yesterday, Kiduku said Kayembe is just an ordinary boxer, and he will not let him finish all the eight rounds of the fight.

“I have trained well for the bout, and I am out to teach him a lesson in boxing. He thinks he is a good boxer. But that is not in front of me,” said Kiduku.

For his part, Kayembe said he is here to prove his worth in the sport, after a controversial loss to Hassan Mwakinyo last year.

“I’m here solely for victory, not to lose. Kiduku is not like the other tough boxers I have fought. My target is to win by a knockout, thus avoiding a controversial decision by the judges,” he said.

Segu said he is fully-prepared for the battle against Phiri, and is not going to lose the bout on his home soil.

“I know Phiri is a good boxer who fought Cosmas Cheka in Morogoro Region. I am not Cheka; I am Sugu, also known as ‘Black Mamba.’ I was given that name in South Africa after I beat two Malawian boxers - and Phiri will be the third,” Segu boasted.

“My target is to win the title in honour of the late President Magufuli - and also become the first boxer to fight in the country under the new President, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over the country on March 19, thus making history as Tanzania’s first female President.”

Segu also said he is aware that professional boxing fans are eagerly waiting to see him demolish Phiri in the boxing ring. “It is going to be a match worth watching, as I’m going to show people how strong I’m in the ring.”

For his part, Phiri said he has also prepared well for the fight and has travelled all the way from Malawi to Tanzania with the target of winning the fight.

The event has been organised by boxing promoter Evarist Ernest from Mopao Entertainment Company.